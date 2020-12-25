Restaurants prepare take and bake meals as a safe Christmas dinner option

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -This is LP Street Food’s first year offering holiday take and bake meals. General Manager Kimmy Riemer says they got the idea after their Thanksgiving take and bake meals were a big success. “I think it’s something new, I don’t remember seeing it at all last year. I think it something awesome they came out of this whole situation I mean it’s some thing I wish we would’ve thought of before because there’s definitely times with holidays normally the people just don’t wanna cook,” say Riemer.

Owner Justin Zehr says it’s been a big hit again for Christmas. Thursday morning, 45 people picked up their ready-made Christmas dinner. Zehr says it’s perfect for customers who don’t feel safe going into restaurants, but still want to support local, and it’s also keeping their cooks busy during a slow year. “It gives them an opportunity to just have some fun, something a little different, and then obviously some increased revenue by doing something like that with people who don’t want to dine in,” says Zehr.

And, they aren’t the only ones taking advantage of this new trend. Zeppelins Bar and Grill also served up nearly 40 meals with traditional Christmas fixings, including ham, green bean casserole, scalloped corn, mac & cheese, and party potatoes.

And, they got an even bigger turnout than they were hoping for. “I think we were ball parking around 25 to 30, so to have that much, it was really nice to see. People are really happy to support especially in a time when, people really don’t want to come out to the restaurant as much,” says assistant manager Isaiah Sherman.

Dan Shissler, another assistant manager, says they were excited to be able to reach people more comfortable staying at home. He says the take and bake meals have gotten a great reaction from their customers. “The pandemic has forced us to do a lot of creative things. And a lot of it we’ll probably still continue to do after the pandemics over,” says Shissler.

Both restaurants agree that it’s a new tradition they’ll take with them into the new year, for future holidays to come.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.