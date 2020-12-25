Advertisement

Mobile home a total loss after Christmas morning fire in Iowa City

(WAGM)
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were displaced after a mobile home caught on fire on Christmas morning.

Fire crews were called to a fire at 406 Blackfoot Trail, part of the Iowa City Regency Mobile Home park. Authorities say the occupants of the home escaped uninjured.

Crews had the fire out at approximately 11:00 A.M. The trailer is considered a total loss as a result of the fire damage. The Red Cross was contacted to assist those displaced.

The fire is still under investigation, but is not considered suspicious at this time.

