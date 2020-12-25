CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - From the First Alert Storm Team Merry Christmas! Quiet weather is in place and stays that way with highs in the 20s. The upcoming weekend brings partly cloudy and milder conditions for Saturday as highs jump into the middle 30s. Clouds and a snow chance return on Sunday with cooler 30s ahead for the last week of 2020. Have a Merry and safe Christmas.

