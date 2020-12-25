Man with cancer sheltered complete strangers during derecho amid pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When the derecho came through Luke Gerst, his wife Michelle and their 4-year-old daughter Mariah were 20 miles from their Amana home running errands in Cedar Rapids.

“By the time we got back in the truck things were moving sideways and I did not feel safe driving up Edgewood Road,” Luke told us.

They turned down a side street to look for shelter.

“We went passed the first house, we went passed the second house, we pulled into the driveway third on the left,” Luke says.

They knocked on the door of a complete stranger and were welcomed in by Steve Shifflett, whose brother tells us he was battling stage four cancer.

“He knew his time was limited,” Andy Shifflett says.

“He probably knew there was some kind of risk to his health letting us come in the middle of a pandemic but he was not at all hesitant,” Luke told us.

Instead Steve sheltered with the Gerst family in his basement. “They were there hearing the upstairs falling apart. Hearing the roof giving way and the rain coming into the house, I can’t imagine that and they are they’re all together,” Andy told us.

If they had parked one driveway further down, the Gerst’s could have been under a large tree.

“If we had gone one driveway further down we might not be here,” Luke says.

The Gerst’s decided to pay Steve’s good deed forward by getting friends together to help clean up his damage the next day.

“After they saw all the damage, because there was significant damage to his place. I was shocked that they came back the next day and they were on top of his roof, they cleared the entire roof off,” Andy says.

“An opportunity to be a blessing and to find a blessing,” Luke told us.

A few months later Steve’s cancer took his life but the Gerst’s live on to tell the story of how he helped save theirs.

“I truly believe that God lead us through the storm and even lead us to make the decision to go into Cedar Rapids that day, so we could meet Steve,” Luke says.

“It could be chance yes, but I don’t really believe in the chance. I believe it was kind of meant to be laid out just like that,” Andy told us.

