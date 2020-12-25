Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette declares for NFL Draft

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the most exciting players to wear an Iowa uniform won’t be playing in the Music City Bowl versus Missouri on Dec. 30. On Thursday, Iowa senior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette announced on social media that he’s declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I would also like to thank Coach Kirk Ferentz, Coach Brian Ferentz, Coach Copeland and the rest of the Hawkeye coaching staff for providing a kid from an inner-city with the opportunity to showcase my talents and abilities at a Division I level and in front of the greatest fans in college football,” Smith-Marsette wrote in his post.

Smith-Marsette played in seven games this season for the Hawkeyes. In the regular season finale against Wisconsin, he finished with a career-high 140 yards and two touchdowns. On the second touchdown, he flipped into the end zone and injured his ankle in the process.

In his career, Smith-Marsette finished with 110 receptions for 1,615 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.