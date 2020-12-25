Healthcare workers share their experience after receiving first vaccination

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Allison Wynes, who is an ICU nurse practitioner at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, said she feels great after receiving her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

She was the fifth person to receive the vaccination at her hospital. She almost couldn’t contain her excitement after receiving her shot.

No two people will have the same experience with a vaccine, but we know from the Pfizer-BioNTech #COVID19 vaccine that side effects are typically mild. Hear from Allison Wynes, ARNP, immediately after receiving her vaccine, as well as 36 hours later. pic.twitter.com/dwkurOaspK — University of Iowa Health Care 😷 (@uihealthcare) December 22, 2020

Wynes documented her experience after receiving the vaccine online. More than 8,400 health care workers received the vaccine, as of Tuesday. Iowa said it will start to vaccinate people in long-term care facilities next week.

She said she understands people’s hesitation towards getting the vaccine, but trusts the science behind it.

”But after reading about it and understanding the science behind it, I actually think it is a wonderful thing and it’s a blessing and there’s no reason to be scared about it,” she said. “If you tolerate other vaccinations, you should tolerate just this one as well. “

She, like other people who took the vaccine, said she did have a few mild symptoms including soreness.

“[The] bottom line is that the first dose went really well.” E. Dale Abel, MD, PhD, provides an update about how he’s feeling after getting the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine last week. pic.twitter.com/v0FANpcCaW — University of Iowa Health Care 😷 (@uihealthcare) December 24, 2020

However, many Americans are hesitant about taking the vaccine. The Kaisser Family Foundation, which is a nonprofit focused on national health issues, said about a quarter of Americans are hesitant about the virus. Vaccine hesitancy is highest among rural residents, Republicans and Black people

Governor Kim Reynolds said on Tuesday she plans to announce a public awareness campaign to engage these groups.

