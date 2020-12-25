Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots-fired call on Southeast side

(KWTX)
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that happened on the Southeast side on Christmas Eve.

At 9:20 P.M. on Thursday night, officers were called to 100 block 25th St Dr SE. When they arrived, they found a residence in the area that was damaged by bullets.

Police found several shell casings in the area. Officers processed the scene and interviewed witnesses.

No victims have been reported at this time. Police say they have no suspects or additional information at this time.

