5 more COVID-19 related deaths, 1,570 positive cases reported in Iowa on Christmas

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported 5 new COVID-19-related deaths and 1,570 new cases.

As of 2:55 P.M., the state’s data shows a total of 274,014 Iowans have tested positive for the virus and 3,744 Iowans have died since the pandemic began.

Of the Iowans who have died with the virus, 3,438 list COVID-19 as being the underlying cause of death and 306 list COVID-19 as a contributing factor.

Additionally the state’s data shows a total of 225,154 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to the data the state makes available, 5,313 tests were reported over the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of tests conducted to 1,338,254. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 29.6 percent.

There are currently a total of 600 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19, with 104 of them having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 121 people in the ICU and 69 on ventilators.

