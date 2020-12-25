Advertisement

5 more COVID-19 related deaths, 1,570 positive cases reported in Iowa on Christmas

Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported 5 new COVID-19-related deaths and 1,570 new cases.

As of 2:55 P.M., the state’s data shows a total of 274,014 Iowans have tested positive for the virus and 3,744 Iowans have died since the pandemic began.

Of the Iowans who have died with the virus, 3,438 list COVID-19 as being the underlying cause of death and 306 list COVID-19 as a contributing factor.

Additionally the state’s data shows a total of 225,154 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to the data the state makes available, 5,313 tests were reported over the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of tests conducted to 1,338,254. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 29.6 percent.

There are currently a total of 600 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19, with 104 of them having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 121 people in the ICU and 69 on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots-fired call on Southeast side
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
The MercyOne Infusion Center has been giving monoclonal antibodies for weeks to coronavirus...
98-year-old Iowa woman recovers from COVID-19 after receiving Regeneron treatment
Woman arrested after head-on collision in Linn County

Latest News

Fairfax Christmas light display raises $3000 for food bank
Fairfax Christmas light display raises $4000 for local food bank and fire victims
Dubuque fire crews battle house fire on Christmas
Show You Care Christmas: Sights and Sounds of Christmas
The Sights and Sounds of Christmas
Show You Care Christmas: The silent stadiums of 2020
The Silent Stadiums of 2020
Show You Care Christmas: Sharing peace and hope across different faiths
Local religious leaders talk about sharing peace and hope across different faiths