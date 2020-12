CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - TestIowa sites will have adjusted hours this week for the holidays.

Sites in eastern Iowa will close this at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

All sites across the state will be closed all day Friday for Christmas Day.

They will reopen on Saturday.

For a full list of TestIowa sites and hours go to coronavirus.iowa.gov.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.