Pleasant Hill man sends out message: don’t drink and drive over the holidays

Iowa (KCRG) -Shane Vander Hart, from Pleasant Hill, near Des Moines, got a terrible phone call last week.

A car crash in Des Moines killed his mother, and also injured his father. Investigators say a drunk driver did not slow down and crashed into 3 vehicles at a traffic light. That driver is facing four charges, including vehicular homicide by OWI.

“It’s just tragic, and infuriating that someone would get behind the wheel, and do this to my parents,” says Vander Hart. He and his family are adding a memorial service to the holiday -- a reminder during every December from here on out, and a pain he hopes his message will prevent other people from going through.

“We know she’s in a better place, with Jesus, but we miss her dearly here on earth. Especially when this was so preventable. This person didn’t need to tie one on, he didn’t need to go get in his car. There are a million things he could have done,” Vander Hart. He says his mother was a big supporter of local food pantries, and loved to spend time with her grandchildren, saying “My mom loved her husband, her kids, and her grandkids dearly. She liked to say that her grandkids were her hobby.”

Vander Hart says his father is out of the hospital and recovering from his injuries, which include a fractured jaw.

Lt. Ted McClimon with the Dubuque Police Department says holidays can bring increased activity. “We see a lot more people in town, visiting family, so that can tend to increase our numbers. This year I expect to be a different year altogether,” says McClimon.

Even with businesses and bars back open, he says he expects the pandemic to change a lot of people’s plans, and possibly keep them off the roads. “A lot of people have their traditions where they go to their specific place at times during the holidays and have their routines. This year things are going to be different. We’re just hopeful people use caution, if you’re going to go out and have some holiday cheer, have a designated driver, use a service, Uber or Lyft,” says McClimon.

And Vander Hart agrees, encouraging anyone who may be drunk or buzzed to simply not drive. “If you think you might be buzzed, if you think you might be drunk, just give your keys to somebody. Don’t get in your vehicle. There’s absolutely no reason, no reason you need to get behind the wheel,” says Vander Hart.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.