Pharmacy finalizes plans for administering COVID-19 vaccine at Iowa long-term care facilities

Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:53 AM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Pharmacies are finalizing their plans and schedules to vaccinate Iowa’s long term care facilities and assisted living centers beginning next week.

CVS, Walgreens, and Community Pharmacy are part of the effort.

Community Pharmacy expects to start vaccinations at seven skilled nursing centers on Monday, and then to begin vaccinations at several assisted living centers the following Monday.

The Pharmacy will work with both their team and students with Drake’s College of Pharmacy.

”Our plan is to go room-to-room and administer the vaccine to these residents,” Mackenzie Farr, a pharmacist and COO of Community Pharmacy, said. “And then the facility staff will be responsible for monitoring just to make sure there’s no adverse effects.”

Farr says residents and employees of facilities partnering with Community Pharmacy should receive their final dose on January 25th.

CVS and Walgreens have not yet shared their exact start dates.

See the story on KCCI’s website.

