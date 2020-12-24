Advertisement

People in need receive holiday dinner

By Brian Tabick
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:34 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The holiday season has been made more difficult this year for many people who suffered damage during the August derecho and because of the ongoing pandemic.

Resources Unite in Dubuque was hoping to help relieve some of that stress this Christmas. Normally, the nonprofit which helps people with clothing, food, and presents, would be giving food out on a Thursday, but it teamed up with L. Mays Eatery to help deliver warm meals.

“We didn’t look at criteria or income, we wanted to spread holiday cheer,” said Josh Jasper, the President, and CEO of the nonprofit.

The two handed out 60 prime rib dinners and 60 pizzas to families who were already struggling this season.

“I just want to keep thinking about what I can do next,” said EJ Droessler.

For many families, like Shaw’s, this effort means something extra this holiday season.

“I’m just speechless,” said Autumn Shaw, a mother of four. “We probably wouldn’t have a Christmas without this.”

Shaw lived with her mom who she said had major medical conditions. She said family was all she had this year.

“It’s just me, my mom, and our kiddos,” she said. “I have a few sisters, but that’s all we have.

While Droessler and the rest of the restaurant industry continue to try and navigate the pandemic, seeing stories like the Shaw’s, are why he says he feels the need to keep helping.

“I wish more people would do what we are doing,” he said. “It would make a big difference in our community.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots-fired call on Southeast side
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
The MercyOne Infusion Center has been giving monoclonal antibodies for weeks to coronavirus...
98-year-old Iowa woman recovers from COVID-19 after receiving Regeneron treatment
Woman arrested after head-on collision in Linn County

Latest News

Fairfax Christmas light display raises $3000 for food bank
Fairfax Christmas light display raises $4000 for local food bank and fire victims
Dubuque fire crews battle house fire on Christmas
Show You Care Christmas: Sights and Sounds of Christmas
The Sights and Sounds of Christmas
Show You Care Christmas: The silent stadiums of 2020
The Silent Stadiums of 2020
Show You Care Christmas: Sharing peace and hope across different faiths
Local religious leaders talk about sharing peace and hope across different faiths