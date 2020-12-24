People in need receive holiday dinner

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The holiday season has been made more difficult this year for many people who suffered damage during the August derecho and because of the ongoing pandemic.

Resources Unite in Dubuque was hoping to help relieve some of that stress this Christmas. Normally, the nonprofit which helps people with clothing, food, and presents, would be giving food out on a Thursday, but it teamed up with L. Mays Eatery to help deliver warm meals.

“We didn’t look at criteria or income, we wanted to spread holiday cheer,” said Josh Jasper, the President, and CEO of the nonprofit.

The two handed out 60 prime rib dinners and 60 pizzas to families who were already struggling this season.

“I just want to keep thinking about what I can do next,” said EJ Droessler.

For many families, like Shaw’s, this effort means something extra this holiday season.

“I’m just speechless,” said Autumn Shaw, a mother of four. “We probably wouldn’t have a Christmas without this.”

Shaw lived with her mom who she said had major medical conditions. She said family was all she had this year.

“It’s just me, my mom, and our kiddos,” she said. “I have a few sisters, but that’s all we have.

While Droessler and the rest of the restaurant industry continue to try and navigate the pandemic, seeing stories like the Shaw’s, are why he says he feels the need to keep helping.

“I wish more people would do what we are doing,” he said. “It would make a big difference in our community.”

