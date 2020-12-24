Marshalltown Salvation Army reaches Red Kettle Campaign goal

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (WOI) - The Marshalltown Red Kettle Campaign reached its goal this week. It has raised $72,000.

Thursday is Christmas Eve and the last day to donate to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign in-person. It’s also the last day to volunteer as a bell ringer.

The campaign runs from November through December every year to help the Salvation Army pay for programs such as rent and utility assistance, among others.

The Salvation Army is looking to meet its overall Christmas goal of raising $183,000 by Jan. 15, 2021. They are currently at about 80 percent of reaching that goal.

Anyone interested in volunteering can do so at registertoring.com.

