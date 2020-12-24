Advertisement

Marshalltown Salvation Army reaches Red Kettle Campaign goal

Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 4:40 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (WOI) - The Marshalltown Red Kettle Campaign reached its goal this week. It has raised $72,000.

Thursday is Christmas Eve and the last day to donate to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign in-person. It’s also the last day to volunteer as a bell ringer.

The campaign runs from November through December every year to help the Salvation Army pay for programs such as rent and utility assistance, among others.

The Salvation Army is looking to meet its overall Christmas goal of raising $183,000 by Jan. 15, 2021. They are currently at about 80 percent of reaching that goal.

Anyone interested in volunteering can do so at registertoring.com.

See the story on WOI’s website.

Copyright 2020 WOI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots-fired call on Southeast side
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
The MercyOne Infusion Center has been giving monoclonal antibodies for weeks to coronavirus...
98-year-old Iowa woman recovers from COVID-19 after receiving Regeneron treatment
Woman arrested after head-on collision in Linn County

Latest News

Fairfax Christmas light display raises $3000 for food bank
Fairfax Christmas light display raises $4000 for local food bank and fire victims
Dubuque fire crews battle house fire on Christmas
Show You Care Christmas: Sights and Sounds of Christmas
The Sights and Sounds of Christmas
Show You Care Christmas: The silent stadiums of 2020
The Silent Stadiums of 2020
Show You Care Christmas: Sharing peace and hope across different faiths
Local religious leaders talk about sharing peace and hope across different faiths