Local organization helps to provide gifts for Christmas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This Christmas Eve, children of survivors of domestic violence will have presents to open in the morning. That’s thanks to the contributions and work at the Domestic Violence Intervention Program in Iowa City.

Volunteers and workers with the Domestic Violence Intervention Program in Iowa City have a virtual system this year to get gifts to children. Last year the organization provided new gifts to 63 children. The gift drive runs until the end of December.

Donations will go to the gift drive for next Christmas, or to the fund for birthday gifts.

But that’s just a portion of what the DVIP does. It also provides services to victims of domestic or dating violence, stalking, and human trafficking.

Since May, it has seen a 28 percent increase in its hotline use. In October, it saw a 75 percent increase in emergency housing costs.

“The pandemic has made some new challenges,” said DVIP community engagement director Alta Medea-Peters. “We have had to really draw on the strength of our advocates ability to problem-solve. We are experts at problem-solving, and so we have stepped up to that challenge.”

This is the DVIP’s 41st year of serving Iowans. If you’d like to donate, you can text DVIPGIFT to 44-321.

