Advertisement

Linn County Public Health purchases $123,000 worth of supplies for partners amid pandemic

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 9:52 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Public Health is using state allocated funds to provide community partners with personal protective equipment and other supplies to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

This comes after Gov. Reynolds announced the state was allocating $3 million in CARES Act funds to county health departments as a grant based on a per capita basis.

LCPH received its allocation in November with the task of using the funds by the end of December.

In total LCPH purchased about $123,000 worth of PPE and other supplies after 68 partners requested the supplies. Other supplies purchased include child and adult masks, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, gloves, gowns and non-contact thermometers.

The partners are home or center-based child care providers, schools, or non-profit organizations.

So far LCPH has distributed the supplies to 45 of the 68 partners, and expects to have the remaining supplies distributed by early January.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots-fired call on Southeast side
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
The MercyOne Infusion Center has been giving monoclonal antibodies for weeks to coronavirus...
98-year-old Iowa woman recovers from COVID-19 after receiving Regeneron treatment
Woman arrested after head-on collision in Linn County

Latest News

Show You Care Christmas: Coralville Food Pantry seeking volunteers
Coralville Community Food Pantry seeking volunteers
The Duke women's basketball team has ended its season amid the coronavirus pandemic, a person...
Duke women end basketball season amid virus
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
5 more COVID-19 related deaths, 1,570 positive cases reported in Iowa on Christmas
A sign displaying COVID-19 prevention protocols stands beside the passenger drop-off area as...
US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers
Health officials fear holiday travel will result in another surge of COVID-19 cases.
Health officials fear holiday travel will result in another surge of COVID-19 cases