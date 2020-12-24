Linn County Public Health purchases $123,000 worth of supplies for partners amid pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Public Health is using state allocated funds to provide community partners with personal protective equipment and other supplies to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

This comes after Gov. Reynolds announced the state was allocating $3 million in CARES Act funds to county health departments as a grant based on a per capita basis.

LCPH received its allocation in November with the task of using the funds by the end of December.

In total LCPH purchased about $123,000 worth of PPE and other supplies after 68 partners requested the supplies. Other supplies purchased include child and adult masks, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, gloves, gowns and non-contact thermometers.

The partners are home or center-based child care providers, schools, or non-profit organizations.

So far LCPH has distributed the supplies to 45 of the 68 partners, and expects to have the remaining supplies distributed by early January.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.