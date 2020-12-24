Advertisement

Dubuque police warn they’re seeing more scams this year than normal

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:10 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police warn they are seeing scammers this year more than normal.

Dubuque police tell TV-9 they’re noticing more schemes and fraud, largely because of the pandemic and economic strain.

They say there’s more desperation out there. There’s also more generosity from people wanting to help. Those are two things scammers prey on.

Dubuque Police Lieutenant Ted McClimon said to verify everything before you buy online, and report anything suspicious.

”We’d like to know what scams are out there, what’s new, what kind of twists or angles these scammers are using so obviously let us know,” McClimon said. “If you’re not out any money or don’t want to file an official report that’s fine, just let us know either by submitting the information online or calling me, that way we can track it and know what’s going on.”

McClimon says that, for people who go online to shop to double-check the seller.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots-fired call on Southeast side
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
The MercyOne Infusion Center has been giving monoclonal antibodies for weeks to coronavirus...
98-year-old Iowa woman recovers from COVID-19 after receiving Regeneron treatment
Woman arrested after head-on collision in Linn County

Latest News

Fairfax Christmas light display raises $3000 for food bank
Fairfax Christmas light display raises $4000 for local food bank and fire victims
Dubuque fire crews battle house fire on Christmas
Show You Care Christmas: Sights and Sounds of Christmas
The Sights and Sounds of Christmas
Show You Care Christmas: The silent stadiums of 2020
The Silent Stadiums of 2020
Show You Care Christmas: Sharing peace and hope across different faiths
Local religious leaders talk about sharing peace and hope across different faiths