Dubuque police warn they’re seeing more scams this year than normal

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police warn they are seeing scammers this year more than normal.

Dubuque police tell TV-9 they’re noticing more schemes and fraud, largely because of the pandemic and economic strain.

They say there’s more desperation out there. There’s also more generosity from people wanting to help. Those are two things scammers prey on.

Dubuque Police Lieutenant Ted McClimon said to verify everything before you buy online, and report anything suspicious.

”We’d like to know what scams are out there, what’s new, what kind of twists or angles these scammers are using so obviously let us know,” McClimon said. “If you’re not out any money or don’t want to file an official report that’s fine, just let us know either by submitting the information online or calling me, that way we can track it and know what’s going on.”

McClimon says that, for people who go online to shop to double-check the seller.

