City of Marion approves additional $20 million in derecho cleanup efforts

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Four months after the derecho, cleanup was still costing city governments millions of dollars.

The city of Marion approved $20 million to clean up waterways; that was on top of the $20 million already spent taking away residential debris. City leaders said clearing trees left in waterways was a project they needed to move quickly because it causes a flooding risk, and time was ticking for federal FEMA funds.

“If we waited, we might miss the opportunity to leverage the FEMA funding for this project,” said Marion City Manager Lon Pluckhahn. “That would slow the project down and may make it so we couldn’t complete it.”

Pluckhahn said the city would submit the projects to FEMA in hopes of being reimbursed for 75% of the total $40 million price tag through FEMA’s Public Assistance program. He said the city might need to request an extension because of the size of the project.

“It’s not ideal for us to have this kind of expense tossed into the middle of our budget, but we’re also in a position where there isn’t another option,” he said.

FEMA officials said municipalities usually have about 6-months to complete a project and submit the costs. They said it was important for entities to stay in contact if a project could take longer.

“We want to encourage an applicant to communicate with us and the state if they don’t feel like they can complete the work,” said FEMA External Affairs Officer Holly Stephens.

Stephens said the reimbursement process under the Public Assistance funding takes time as it deals with federal and state agencies. She said it could be at least three months before the city of Marion sees the reimbursement.

“There are different steps that need to be taken in terms of not just the documentation, but also other laws and regulatory things,” Stephens said.

While the city of Marion continued its cleanup efforts, Pluckhahn said they needed to act fast on this project to avoid flooding issues and meet the deadline, so this money doesn’t come out of the pockets of Marion residents.

“There’s always a clock ticking and how long you have to complete projects while the FEMA disaster declaration is in effect.

