Advertisement

Cat reunited with Des Moines owner after nearly 5-year absence

This is the last photo of "Lottie" taken by his owner, Kara Hanlon, of Des Moines, Iowa, before...
This is the last photo of "Lottie" taken by his owner, Kara Hanlon, of Des Moines, Iowa, before he was accidentally let outside and went missing in early 2016. Kara and Lottie were recently reunited with thanks to the Animal Rescue League.(Des Moines Register)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 2:25 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A cat named Lottie has been reunited with his Des Moines owners just in time for Christmas after he went missing nearly five years ago.

The Des Moines Register reports that 37-year-old Kara Hanlon figured the cat had died until she got a letter in the mail saying otherwise.

The Animal Rescue League’s animal control division had picked up Lottie and identified him by scanning his microchip. She got him back Monday.

Hanlon described it as a “Christmas miracle,” noting that the last picture she snapped of the cat was taken in 2015 while he sat in a Christmas gift bag.

This is the last photo of "Lottie" taken by his owner, Kara Hanlon, of Des Moines, Iowa, before...
This is the last photo of "Lottie" taken by his owner, Kara Hanlon, of Des Moines, Iowa, before he was accidentally let outside and went missing in early 2016. Kara and Lottie were recently reunited with thanks to the Animal Rescue League.(Des Moines Register)

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots-fired call on Southeast side
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
The MercyOne Infusion Center has been giving monoclonal antibodies for weeks to coronavirus...
98-year-old Iowa woman recovers from COVID-19 after receiving Regeneron treatment
Woman arrested after head-on collision in Linn County

Latest News

Fairfax Christmas light display raises $3000 for food bank
Fairfax Christmas light display raises $4000 for local food bank and fire victims
Dubuque fire crews battle house fire on Christmas
Show You Care Christmas: Sights and Sounds of Christmas
The Sights and Sounds of Christmas
Show You Care Christmas: The silent stadiums of 2020
The Silent Stadiums of 2020
Show You Care Christmas: Sharing peace and hope across different faiths
Local religious leaders talk about sharing peace and hope across different faiths