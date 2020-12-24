Advertisement

Burlington urged to cut ties with bank over racist Facebook post

By Associated Press
Dec. 24, 2020
BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — A racial equity group is urging the city of Burlington to sever ties with a bank because of an official’s racist Facebook post.

The Hawk Eye reports that the Black Leadership Council is outraged that Burlington is still doing business with Farmers & Merchants Bank & Trust after a vice president, Lisa Walsh, used a racist slur against Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in a November Facebook post.

The Walsh family owns 53% of the bank. Walsh has been placed on administrative leave.

Burlington Mayor Jon Billups told The Hawk Eye that he has been discussing the issue with F&M.

