Bundle up as chilly air has come for a Christmas visit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Christmas Eve is upon us and the cold air is in place.

Winds stay strong with gusts above 30 mph keeping the wind chill below zero.

Highs stay in the low teens with lows by Christmas morning near 0.

Sunday makes for a nice Friday some 25 to 30 degrees colder than Christmas 2019. The next snow chance comes in on Sunday as a storm moves south of the state.

Merry Christmas!

