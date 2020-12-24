Advertisement

Authorities investigate fatal shooting in central Iowa

(fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:50 PM CST
ADEL, Iowa (AP) - An investigation continues into the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in a rural area near Des Moines.

The Des Moines Register reports that police on Wednesday identified the victim as Jakob Mash of Perry. He was fatally shot early Tuesday near the town of Adel. His body was found at an intersection. Mash was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, but Dallas County Chief Deputy Adam Infante said in a news released that there is not believed to be any danger to the public.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

