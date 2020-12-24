Advertisement

Antique Car Museum of Iowa reopens in Coralville

Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:21 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Another area non-profit group is finding a way to welcome people back, despite being closed for months because of the pandemic.

The Antique Car Museum of Iowa is open again to the public, but now in a new location: the Xtream Arena & GreenState Family Fieldhouse in Coralville.

Car fans can once again check out the Museum’s collection of vintage vehicles, the oldest dating back to 1899. The group says the new location will keep their ability to share the love of vintage cars and history.

“We think everyone will enjoy being here, we have a couple music machines from the 40s and from the 20s and we play those, and we will have a movie theatre running when people are here,” said Doug Oakes, President of Antique Car Museum of Iowa.

Admission is $5, but soon they will be joining forces with the Johnson County Historical Society, adding more exhibits to take in at one location.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots-fired call on Southeast side
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
The MercyOne Infusion Center has been giving monoclonal antibodies for weeks to coronavirus...
98-year-old Iowa woman recovers from COVID-19 after receiving Regeneron treatment
Woman arrested after head-on collision in Linn County

Latest News

Fairfax Christmas light display raises $3000 for food bank
Fairfax Christmas light display raises $4000 for local food bank and fire victims
Dubuque fire crews battle house fire on Christmas
Show You Care Christmas: Sights and Sounds of Christmas
The Sights and Sounds of Christmas
Show You Care Christmas: The silent stadiums of 2020
The Silent Stadiums of 2020
Show You Care Christmas: Sharing peace and hope across different faiths
Local religious leaders talk about sharing peace and hope across different faiths