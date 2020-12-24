Antique Car Museum of Iowa reopens in Coralville

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Another area non-profit group is finding a way to welcome people back, despite being closed for months because of the pandemic.

The Antique Car Museum of Iowa is open again to the public, but now in a new location: the Xtream Arena & GreenState Family Fieldhouse in Coralville.

Car fans can once again check out the Museum’s collection of vintage vehicles, the oldest dating back to 1899. The group says the new location will keep their ability to share the love of vintage cars and history.

“We think everyone will enjoy being here, we have a couple music machines from the 40s and from the 20s and we play those, and we will have a movie theatre running when people are here,” said Doug Oakes, President of Antique Car Museum of Iowa.

Admission is $5, but soon they will be joining forces with the Johnson County Historical Society, adding more exhibits to take in at one location.

