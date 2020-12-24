Advertisement

Advocates for Social Justice collects donations for Willis Dady in Cedar Rapids

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:04 AM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Advocates for Social Justice, which organized during the racial justice protests over the summer, collected donations for Willis Dady.

Volunteers put together bags full of coats, hats, gloves, and a Hy-Vee gift card for groceries.

The supplies went to Willis Dady, which sees the need for shelter and warmth increase over the winter months.

The Advocates for Social Justice delivered between 30 and 40 bags of supplies yesterday.

Nicole LeGrand, the group’s co-founder, said this is just part of how they’re expanding to fill different needs in the community.

“I think we just want people to know that we are a resource for them, and we are going to continue to be a resource and do everything we can to help people in need, whenever that time arises, whether, you know, it was the back to school supplies, help during the derecho, and you know, warm items during the winter,” LeGrand said.

More details on how to donate, as well as a link to an Amazon wish list for donations, is on the group’s facebook page.

