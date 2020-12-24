98-year-old Iowa woman recovers from COVID-19 after receiving Regeneron treatment

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The MercyOne Infusion Center has been giving monoclonal antibodies for weeks to coronavirus patients who are over the age of 65 or have high risk factors.

After coughing for several days, 98-year-old Elovue Baxter tested positive for COVID-19.

To keep her symptoms from getting worse, and to keep her out of the hospital, medical professionals gave her Regeneron. That’s the same antibody treatment given to President Trump when he had COVID-19.

It had only been at the center for a month before Baxter received it.

”He thought I’d be a good candidate for this because he said, ‘You got to be strong, and are doing something right, or you wouldn’t live to be 98 years old,” Baxter said referring to her doctor.

The center treated its 100th patient with Regeneron on Wednesday.

One doctor at the Center says this treatment gives them an opportunity to make a meaningful difference for vulnerable patients.

