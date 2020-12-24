Advertisement

98-year-old Iowa woman recovers from COVID-19 after receiving Regeneron treatment

Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:40 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The MercyOne Infusion Center has been giving monoclonal antibodies for weeks to coronavirus patients who are over the age of 65 or have high risk factors.

After coughing for several days, 98-year-old Elovue Baxter tested positive for COVID-19.

To keep her symptoms from getting worse, and to keep her out of the hospital, medical professionals gave her Regeneron. That’s the same antibody treatment given to President Trump when he had COVID-19.

It had only been at the center for a month before Baxter received it.

”He thought I’d be a good candidate for this because he said, ‘You got to be strong, and are doing something right, or you wouldn’t live to be 98 years old,” Baxter said referring to her doctor.

The center treated its 100th patient with Regeneron on Wednesday.

One doctor at the Center says this treatment gives them an opportunity to make a meaningful difference for vulnerable patients.

See the story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots-fired call on Southeast side
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Woman arrested after head-on collision in Linn County

Latest News

Show You Care Christmas: Coralville Food Pantry seeking volunteers
Coralville Community Food Pantry seeking volunteers
The Duke women's basketball team has ended its season amid the coronavirus pandemic, a person...
Duke women end basketball season amid virus
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
5 more COVID-19 related deaths, 1,570 positive cases reported in Iowa on Christmas
A sign displaying COVID-19 prevention protocols stands beside the passenger drop-off area as...
US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers
Health officials fear holiday travel will result in another surge of COVID-19 cases.
Health officials fear holiday travel will result in another surge of COVID-19 cases