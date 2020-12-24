Advertisement

71 more COVID-19 related deaths, 1,425 positive cases reported in Iowa

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:41 AM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday reported an additional 71 COVID-19 related deaths and 1,425 more cases.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state’s data shows a total of 272,444 Iowans have tested positive for the virus and 3,739 Iowans have died since the pandemic began.

Of the Iowans who have died with the virus, 3,433 list COVID-19 as being the underlying cause of death and 306 list COVID-19 as a contributing factor.

Additionally the state’s data shows a total of 224,821 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to the data the state makes available, 4,598 tests were reported over the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of tests conducted to 1,332,941. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 31 percent.

There are currently a total of 625 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19, with 106 of them having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 127 people in the ICU and 70 on ventilators.

