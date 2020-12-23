Father of two tells story of surviving Fairfax apartment fire over the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are hearing from the father of two who escaped a weekend apartment fire in Fairfax. The building has 6 units in it, everyone was able make it to safety except for 43-year-old Ronald Weston who died at the scene.

Jesse Fry lived upstairs with his two kids, they were in bed when the fire broke out.

“I was just about to fall asleep, I heard someone beating on my door. I knew it had to be something because nobody comes and knocks on the door like that,” he says.

Fry opened his apartment door to find someone from the Sheriff’s office knocking.

“He just said there’s a fire in the building get out,” he told us.

At first Fry couldn’t see the smoke so he says he tried to help a neighbor out who was still inside his apartment.

“I said let’s see if we can see him or not, he opened the door and smoke just came billowing out,” he says.

Fry’s son had already made it outside but his daughter who has autism was still upstairs.

“I grabbed her coat, covered her face and by that time smoke was already starting to come up through the hallway,” he says.

His family escaped the fire but they could not escape the horror before their eyes.

“Where I moved my vehicle to, I got blocked in so I basically had to sit there watch my house and everything I own burn down,” Fry says.

It’s was a home he had worked hard for.

“When I moved to Fairfax I came there from being homeless. I was staying in hotels for about 9 months,” he told us. “This was the first Christmas that things were finally coming together where I was going to have a good solid Christmas and that night rocked me. To watch it all burn back down and I knew I was going right back to where I was,” Fry added.

Without a home once more, Fry says his immediate needs have been met every step of the way thanks to support from the community.

“It’s nice to get a little faith back in people. I know I’m really appreciative for it,” he says.

His goal now is to find a permanent home once more.

”That’s the hard thing that we’re fighting for,” Fry says.

There is a Go Fund Me page that is raising money to help all of the victims as well as a Facebook page that’s helping Fry’s family.

People are also dropping off physical items which will be distributed to those who need them. They’re being collected during business hours at A Tech in Cedar Rapids, that’s located at 9440 Atlantic Drive SW #3.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.