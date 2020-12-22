Advertisement

Waterloo police receive reports of nails in several intersections

police
police(wagm)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police are investigating several reports of nails being found in intersections around town.

In a Facebook post, police urged residents to use caution while driving while the hazards are being addressed.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Dispatch at 319-291-2515.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three dead following crash on I-80 near West Branch Monday
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz questions a call against his team during the first half of an NCAA...
Hawkeye football program pauses in-person activities due to COVID-19 cases
Covid
600 more Iowans test positive for COVID-19, no additional deaths reported
CDC issues recommendations on COVID-19 vaccine for those with history of allergies

Latest News

A jury trial is scheduled for February for a man accused of killing his step-sister in Iowa...
Trial set for man accused in step-sister’s death
Democrat Rita Hart is claiming the recount in Iowa's 2nd congressional district race was...
Rita Hart contests certification of District 2 race, claims more than 22 ballots not counted
Marion, Iowa
Marion city offices to close for Christmas, garbage and recycling collection delayed
FDA
Can the country test out of the pandemic?