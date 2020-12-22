Waterloo police receive reports of nails in several intersections
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police are investigating several reports of nails being found in intersections around town.
In a Facebook post, police urged residents to use caution while driving while the hazards are being addressed.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Dispatch at 319-291-2515.
