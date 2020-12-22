Advertisement

WATCH: Firefighters rescue dog from frozen New York pond

His name is Jax
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTCHESTER, N.Y. (Gray News) – Jax the husky got himself into more trouble than he could handle this week after he wandered onto thin ice.

The canine was trapped in the middle of a frozen pond at the Siwanoy Country Club when the Eastchester Fire Department got the call.

“Our Firefighters were called to a local golf course for a dog trapped in ice water,” the Eastchester Professional Firefighters-Local 916 said on Facebook.

“Using specialized ice water rescue equipment, our members acted quickly to reach the dog and bring him to safety!”

Photos from this morning’s Ice Water Rescue! Our Firefighters were called to a local golf course for a dog trapped in...

Posted by Eastchester Professional Firefighters-Local 916 on Monday, December 21, 2020

Tied to a lifeline, firefighter Domenick DiRienzo met Jax in the middle of the pond and helped him swim back to shore.

The shivering husky immediately shook himself off and was given a big hug by his owner.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three dead following crash on I-80 near West Branch Monday
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz questions a call against his team during the first half of an NCAA...
Hawkeye football program pauses in-person activities due to COVID-19 cases
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump
Covid
600 more Iowans test positive for COVID-19, no additional deaths reported
CDC issues recommendations on COVID-19 vaccine for those with history of allergies

Latest News

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla talks during a news conference Monday, Jan. 28,...
Newsom taps California election chief Padilla for Harris’ Senate seat
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump pardons 15, including Republican allies
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the new COVID-19 variant could "be up to 70% more...
France relaxes its ban on trucks entering from Britain
Father of two tells story of surviving Fairfax apartment fire
Father of two tells story of surviving Fairfax apartment fire over the weekend
Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
Feds sue Walmart over role in opioid crisis