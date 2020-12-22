Advertisement

Surge of gold, rare coins wind up in Salvation Army kettles in Waterloo area

Gold coins that were donated to red kettles operated by the Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar...
Gold coins that were donated to red kettles operated by the Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls.(Courtesy: Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple coins made of precious metals, or that are otherwise rare, have been turning up in Salvation Army red kettles in the Waterloo area, according to officials with the charity.

The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls said that it has received 11 one-ounce American gold eagle coins at various locations around the metropolitan area in Black Hawk County. Representatives for the charity claimed that the anonymous donor, or donors, had also left a silver coin and around 10 Mercury dimes in the iconic donation buckets.

“These special gifts have brought such excitement to the Red Kettle Campaign,” Maj. Shannon Thies, corps officer with the charity, said, in a statement. “We are so grateful to the donor or donors for thinking of us.”

The gold coins could be valued at between $1,800 to $1,900, officials said.

The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign is scheduled to end at 3:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Donations will be accepted through the charity’s website or taken directly to a local office through the end of December.

