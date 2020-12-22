St. Luke’s Hospital receives first shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital announced on Tuesday it received its expected shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
The hospital said it has already vaccinated 633 frontline healthcare workers so far/
The effort to vaccinate healthcare workers will continue until all the doses of vaccine received is utilized.
Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.