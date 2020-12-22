Rita Hart contests certification of District 2 race, claims more than 22 ballots not counted

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rita Hart announced Tuesday morning she is planning to contest the results of the race for Iowa’s Second Congressional District.

This comes after Hart’s campaign claims state and county election officials made two errors that resulted in at least 22 lawful ballots being excluded during the canvass.

Hart’s campaign says they have evidence showing that of the 22 excluded ballots, 18 were cast for Hart, and three were cast for contestant Miller-Meeks.

State election officials certified Mariannette Miller-Meeks won the Second Congressional District race by six votes on November 30. If the 22 votes were to be counted, Hart’s campaign claims she would win by nine votes.

Rita Hart will hold a press call Tuesday morning to discuss the contest.

See the full notice of contest here.

