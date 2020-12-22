Advertisement

Person treated for gunshot wounds on southwest side of Cedar Rapids

(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A person was found with a gunshot wound on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 3:26 p.m., Cedar Rapids Police were sent to a report of a person with a gunshot wound at 2110 Westdale Drive SW. Officers and other emergency responders provided treatment at the scene before the person was taken to a local hospital.

The name of the victim was not provided by officials.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

