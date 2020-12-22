More than 8,400 Iowa healthcare workers vaccinated as state prepares for next phase

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds announced on Tuesday more than 8,400 vaccines have been administered to healthcare workers in Iowa as part of the first phase of vaccine distribution.

Phase 1 of the distribution plan prioritized healthcare workers and residents and staff of long term care facilities.

Phase 1B will prioritize adults age 75 and older and frontline essential workers including first responders, teachers and those working in manufacturing, food and agriculture.

Phase 1C includes adults age 65-74, and anyone age 16-64 with high risk medical conditions, such as those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, auto-immune disorders, or other serious underlying health conditions.

For now, the state is still in the first phase, with long term care facility residents and staff expected to receive vaccinations beginning the week of December 28.

Healthcare settings, including hospitals and clinics, will receive shipments of the Moderna vaccine this week. UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday morning.

