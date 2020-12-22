Mercy Medical Center announces minimum wage increase amid pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Medical Center announced its staff will get a minimum wage increase to $15.25 per hour.

That increase, along with a two percent general wage increase for eligible employees, starts in January.

Mercy says the challenges of both the pandemic and August derecho prompted them to make the change.

“Our staff and the services they provide are crucial to our community’s well-being,” said Nancy Hill-Davis, Mercy’s senior vice president and chief talent officer. “This year really brought that to light and these changes are intended to reflect our commitment to and support of such an amazing staff.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.