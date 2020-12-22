Advertisement

Marion city offices to close for Christmas, garbage and recycling collection delayed

Marion, Iowa
Marion, Iowa(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Marion announced city hall and other city offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holiday.

Regular business hours will resume on December 28, but offices will close again on December 31 and January 1, 2021 for the New Year’s holiday.

The city also said garbage and recycling collection will be delayed, with collection to take place on Saturday.

One free extra bag of garbage will be allowed by the Public Services Department for the week following Christmas.

Curbside collection of real Christmas trees, that are free of stands and decorations, will take place from December 28 through January 8. The city will not pick up trees that are flocked or in bags.

The Yard Waste Facility and Recycling Drop-off Center, located at 195 35th Street, will be open on December 26 and January 2.

