Man dies in Davenport when motorized bike hits car

Law enforcement responds to a crash between a motorized bicycle and a car in Davenport on...
Law enforcement responds to a crash between a motorized bicycle and a car in Davenport on Monday, Dec. 22, 2020. The man on the bike died in the incident, according to police.(KWQC)
By the Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A bicyclist died in Davenport when he crashed into a car.

Police say the crash happened about 10 p.m. when a motorized bicycle traveling against traffic on a one-way street crashed into the car. The Quad-City Times reported a 46-year-old man from Davenport was riding the bike.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police didn’t immediately identify the bicyclist.

