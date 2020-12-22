Man dies in Davenport when motorized bike hits car
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A bicyclist died in Davenport when he crashed into a car.
Police say the crash happened about 10 p.m. when a motorized bicycle traveling against traffic on a one-way street crashed into the car. The Quad-City Times reported a 46-year-old man from Davenport was riding the bike.
He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Police didn’t immediately identify the bicyclist.
