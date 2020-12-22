Advertisement

Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A U.S. college student and her boyfriend are in prison in the Cayman Islands after violating COVID-19 protocols.

Skylar Mack, 18, is a pre-med major at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.

Her grandmother says she visited the Cayman Islands last month and was supposed to isolate for two weeks.

Instead, she attended her boyfriend’s jet ski competition a few days later. Attendees reported Mack and she was arrested.

Mack initially faced community service and a fine, but according to a local newspaper, a prosecutor appealed for a stricter sentence.

She was sentenced to four months in prison, but her sentence was reduced to two months on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three dead following crash on I-80 near West Branch Monday
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz questions a call against his team during the first half of an NCAA...
Hawkeye football program pauses in-person activities due to COVID-19 cases
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump
Covid
600 more Iowans test positive for COVID-19, no additional deaths reported
CDC issues recommendations on COVID-19 vaccine for those with history of allergies

Latest News

Grandmother speaks out about U.S. college student jailed in Cayman Islands.
New York firefighters rescue dog from frozen pond
Person treated for gunshot wounds on southwest side of Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids transit buses move along downtown Cedar Rapids streets on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020...
City officials asking for feedback on Cedar Rapids transit service during pandemic