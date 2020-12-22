Advertisement

Farley manufacturer to expand facility, add more jobs

Behnke Enterprises
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARELY, Iowa (KCRG) - Behnke Enterprises in Farley is expanding its current facility and adding more workers to its staff.

The company said it is adding 96,000 square feet to its current facility, and will also build an additional 9,600 square-foot facility.

Behnke Enterprises manufactures trailers for use in agricultural, construction and commercial industries.

The company said it hopes to complete the expansion in spring 2021.

Leaders with the company did not expand on the number of workers expected to be be added.

