Cold front approaches with arctic air

By Joe Winters
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday is the transition from mild to windy and cold. A cold front moves into eastern Iowa early in the morning. Rain showers develop as the front swings through. The arctic air invades during the afternoon triggering some pockets of snow. Some of the bursts could produce brief areas of moderate snow. This will reduce visibilities and cause slippery travel so be aware if you’re out. Wind gusts to 40 are possible from the northwest dropping wind chills below zero for Christmas Eve Day.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

