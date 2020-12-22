Cold front approaches with arctic air

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday is the transition from mild to windy and cold. A cold front moves into eastern Iowa early in the morning. Rain showers develop as the front swings through. The arctic air invades during the afternoon triggering some pockets of snow. Some of the bursts could produce brief areas of moderate snow. This will reduce visibilities and cause slippery travel so be aware if you’re out. Wind gusts to 40 are possible from the northwest dropping wind chills below zero for Christmas Eve Day.

