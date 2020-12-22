City officials asking for feedback on Cedar Rapids transit service during pandemic
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Local officials are seeking input from users of the Cedar Rapids Transit system during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The city of Cedar Rapids is hosting an online survey to get feedback from riders after COVID-19-related service changes took place at various points during the year.
The survey is available here.
