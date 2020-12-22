Advertisement

City officials asking for feedback on Cedar Rapids transit service during pandemic

Cedar Rapids transit buses move along downtown Cedar Rapids streets on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 (Brian Tabick/KCRG)(KCRG)
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Local officials are seeking input from users of the Cedar Rapids Transit system during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The city of Cedar Rapids is hosting an online survey to get feedback from riders after COVID-19-related service changes took place at various points during the year.

The survey is available here.

