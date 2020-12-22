Advertisement

Chicago man charged with derecho recovery benefits fraud

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Chicago man is accused of trying to get money from FEMA meant for derecho recovery.

The derecho ripped through eastern Iowa on August 10 causing millions of dollars in damage.

23-year-old Tavonte Stewart reportedly applied for disaster benefits from FEMA in early September.

Stewart claimed his primary residence at the time was in Cedar Rapids, but authorities say it was actually in the Chicago area where he was on federal supervised release for a counterfeiting charge.

If convicted, Stewart faces possibly 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

His next court appearance is tomorrow.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three dead following crash on I-80 near West Branch Monday
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz questions a call against his team during the first half of an NCAA...
Hawkeye football program pauses in-person activities due to COVID-19 cases
Covid
600 more Iowans test positive for COVID-19, no additional deaths reported
CDC issues recommendations on COVID-19 vaccine for those with history of allergies

Latest News

The man charged with shooting and injuring a 15-year-old girl at the Iowa Capitol during a...
Man charged in shooting at Iowa Capitol claims self defense
Pfizer and Moderna say they are testing to see if their vaccines work against the new COVID-19...
Pfizer, Moderna test COVID-19 vaccines against new strain
The Iowa Department of Corrections says an inmate at Fort Madison likely died of COVID-19...
Fort Madison prison reports inmate death, likely due to COVID-19
The Iowa State Patrol says three people died in a wrong way crash on Interstate 80 in Cedar...
Three killed in crash in Cedar County Monday
A Drake professor says millions of Americans can expect to receive a cut of the stimulus package.
Drake professor explains who will receive a cut of the stimulus relief money