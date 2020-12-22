Chicago man charged with derecho recovery benefits fraud

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Chicago man is accused of trying to get money from FEMA meant for derecho recovery.

The derecho ripped through eastern Iowa on August 10 causing millions of dollars in damage.

23-year-old Tavonte Stewart reportedly applied for disaster benefits from FEMA in early September.

Stewart claimed his primary residence at the time was in Cedar Rapids, but authorities say it was actually in the Chicago area where he was on federal supervised release for a counterfeiting charge.

If convicted, Stewart faces possibly 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

His next court appearance is tomorrow.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.