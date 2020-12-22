Burlington man sentenced to 12 years for selling methamphetamine in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Burlington man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after being arrested with 10 pounds of methamphetamine.

Officials said 40-year-old Malk Buchanan pleaded guilty on July 6 to possessing meth with intent to distribute in Cedar Rapids.

In a news release, officials said Buchanan was arrested while delivering the methamphetamine to the Cedar Rapids area. Buchanan reportedly charged $5,000 per pound and had previously delivered five pounds to someone.

When officers made the arrest, they recovered about 10 pounds of meth from Buchanan’s car. Officials said it was 100 percent pure methamphetamine.

Buchanan was sentenced to 150 months in prison with a five-year term of supervised release to follow the prison term.

