A nice one today, turning sharply colder by tomorrow night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is the quietest and most comfortable day of the next week. Plan on partly cloudy sky with highs into the lower 40s. Look for a south wind this afternoon, but not as gusty as yesterday. We’ve been watching this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day cold blast now for over a week, and everything is still on track. Look for the cold front to arrive tomorrow bringing a chance of rain and snow with it. Snow accumulation looks minor and generally under an inch for our area. Winds will pick up tonight into tomorrow and the temperatures will sharply drop by tomorrow night. Wind chills will be below zero starting tomorrow night, lasting through Christmas morning. Given the Arctic air in place, flurries may occasionally fly as well. By Christmas afternoon, highs will be back into the mid-20s.

