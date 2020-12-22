64 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported an additional 64 COVID-19-related deaths in the state. 1,276 more Iowans were also reported to have tested positive for the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state’s data shows a total of 269,020 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, and 3,653 Iowans have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Of the Iowans who have died with the virus, the state lists 3,355 of the deaths as COVID-19 being the underlying cause of death, and 298 list COVID-19 as a contributing factor.

Additionally the state’s data shows a total of 219,074 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to the data the state makes available, 4,202 tests were reported over the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of tests conducted to 1,322,131. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 30.4 percent.

There are currently a total of 651 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19, with 71 of them having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 140 people in the ICU and 71 on ventilators.

