Windy during the day, clouds could linger for some this evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A weak storm system moves away from the area, turning conditions much windier during the day on Monday.

Gusts could reach as high as 40 mph in some spots, especially north of Highway 20 where a Wind Advisory is in effect for some, but all areas will certainly notice the wind. Highs will be in the low 40s today, but wind chills will be notably lower.

We’ll keep those 40s for highs through Wednesday for most of us, when a storm system arrives and brings us a chance for some rain or snow. The overall impacts to eastern Iowa still appear relatively minimal at this time in terms of major disruptions to holiday travel.

It quickly exits early on Christmas Eve, setting up a cold but dry holiday. Slightly warmer temperatures show up for the following weekend.

