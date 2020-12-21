Wickiup Hill Outdoor Learning Center hosts lighted labyrinth walk

TODDVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Wickiup Hill Outdoor Learning Center hosted a lighted labyrinth walk on Sunday night.

The event took place at the new Healing Labyrinth inside the learning center near Toddville.

It was a celebration of the winter solstice and a chance to enjoy the conjunction of the stars.

Edith Chase said she created the display from wood debris from the August derecho.

”When the derecho hit us in August, I felt a real need to create something healing for the community,” Chase said.

The walk was free and open to the public.

