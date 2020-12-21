Advertisement

Walmart now offering at-home return service

FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.
FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.
By CNN
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(CNN) - You don’t have to leave home to return your Walmart online purchases.

On Monday, the company announced a new service to pick-up items from your house.

The retail giant is teaming up with Fed-Ex for the new return service.

The company is hoping it will give it an edge over its biggest rival, Amazon.

The option is free and will stay in place beyond the busy holiday shopping season.

