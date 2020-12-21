Walmart now offering at-home return service

(CNN) - You don’t have to leave home to return your Walmart online purchases.

On Monday, the company announced a new service to pick-up items from your house.

The retail giant is teaming up with Fed-Ex for the new return service.

The company is hoping it will give it an edge over its biggest rival, Amazon.

The option is free and will stay in place beyond the busy holiday shopping season.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.