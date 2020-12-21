Advertisement

Virginia removes Robert E. Lee statue from US Capitol

The Robert E. Lee statue was removed from the U.S. Capitol overnight.
The Robert E. Lee statue was removed from the U.S. Capitol overnight.(Source: Office of the governor)
By Amanda Hargraves
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Virginia’s statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee was removed from the U.S. Capitol overnight, WWBT reported.

A representative from the governor’s office was present for the removal, along with Sen. Tim Kaine and Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton.

For 111 years, the Confederate statue has stood along with America’s first president, George Washington, as Virginia’s contributions.

The two statues were added in 1909, which was 44 years after the Confederacy rebelled against the United States and was defeated.

The Lee statue had been one among 13 located in the Crypt of the Capitol, representing the 13 original colonies.

On Dec. 16, a commission selected civil rights icon Barbara Rose Johns to replace the Robert E. Lee statue after receiving public input from Virginia residents during several virtual public hearings.

“We should all be proud of this important step forward for our commonwealth and our country,” Gov. Northam said. “The Confederacy is a symbol of Virginia’s racist and divisive history, and it is past time we tell our story with images of perseverance, diversity, and inclusion. I look forward to seeing a trailblazing young woman of color represent Virginia in the U.S. Capitol, where visitors will learn about Barbara Johns’ contributions to America and be empowered to create positive change in their communities just like she did.”

The General Assembly must approve the replacement before a sculptor can be commissioned. If approved, Johns would complement the statue of Washington and would be the only teenager represented in the collection.

Copyright 2020 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign displaying "wear a mask" sits in front of the Jesse Franklin Taylor Education Center,...
138 people who died from COVID-19 added to Iowa’s total
A fire burns inside an apartment building.
Authorities release name of man killed in Fairfax apartment fire
Kristofer Allan Erlbacher, 28, Woodbine, Iowa, was charged with first-degree murder after a...
Man charged with murder in deadly Iowa hit-and-run
Couple uncovers history when they find old newspapers during home renovation
Cedar Rapids couple uncover history after finding decades-old newspapers during home renovation
File photo
Changes to I-80/I-380 interchange this week

Latest News

A view of Halemaumau Crater Sunday night.
Volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island before earthquake, produces steam cloud
1 dead after fire breaks out at Davenport apartment
Dr. Anthony Fauci answered a boy's question about Santa's safety ahead of his trip to deliver...
Dr. Fauci: I gave Santa the COVID-19 vaccine
As coronavirus rages across the nation, so does food insecurity.
Hunger increases in US