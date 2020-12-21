Advertisement

University of Northern Iowa receives $2 million toward outdoor artificial turf practice facility

The campanile on the University of Northern Iowa campus on August 26, 2019. (Mary Green/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa announced on Monday it has received a gift of $2 million to put towards an outdoor artificial turf practice facility for the UNI football program.

The gift comes from Doug and Ann Goschke, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, to UNI Athletics through the UNI Foundation.

The university said the facility will be named in honor of the Goschkes, who made their donation in memory of Doug’s late sister, Juneau Goschke, a 1966 alumna of the State College of Iowa, now the University of Iowa.

“This past summer Ann and I visited with UNI Head Football Coach Mark Farley,” Doug Goschke said. “I asked Mark what he needed to make his strong football program better. Without hesitating he said, ‘an artificial turf outdoor practice field.’ Ann and I are pleased to make this gift that will provide that facility for Panther football. As a former collegiate football player, I know that you play like you practice. Having a practice field with turf similar to your competition is a plus.”

UNI head football coach Mark Farley said the new field will allow the team to prepare through all weather conditions on a safe surface late into the fall and into early spring.

The University is still finalizing the plans for the outdoor practice facility with construction set to begin in the spring of 2021.

