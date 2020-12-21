University of Iowa Athletics Department reports 14 more positive cases

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Athletics Department reported 14 more positive COVID-19 cases among student-athletes, coaches and staff on Monday.

The university said it conducted 443 COVID-19 PCR tests last week, with 429 of them being negative.

Since May 29, 2020 the university has been testing student-athletes, coaches and staff as part of its return to campus protocol. A total of 345 positive cases have been reported.

According to the protocol, after a positive test is reported, contact tracing procedures begin and mandatory isolation begins for the person who tested positive. Those who may have been exposed to the person who tested positive also enter a quarantine period.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.